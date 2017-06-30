U.S. House passes bill named after murdered Cal Poly grad

June 30, 2017

The United States House of Representatives passed two bill Thursday intended to crack down on illegal immigration and crimes committed by illegal immigrants. One of the bills, “Kate’s Law,” is named after Cal Poly grad Kate Steinle, who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant who had previously been deported several times and recently released from jail.

Kate’s Law calls for raising penalties against illegal immigrants who are deported and then reenter the United States. If signed into the law, the legislation would impose fines and prison sentences on illegal immigrants who reenter the country or attempt to do so.

Individuals who violate Kate’s Law but do not have felony convictions on their record would be fined and/or imprisoned for up to two years. Suspects caught reentering the United States who have criminal records would face prison sentences of 10 to 25 years.

The House passed Kate’s Law in conjunction with the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, which targets sanctuary cities. If signed into law, the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act would restrict awarding federal grant money to cities that bar local police from turning over criminal aliens to federal immigration authorities. It would also prevent the release of dangerous criminals awaiting deportation proceedings.

Both bills include policies that President Donald Trump has endorsed as a response to the murder of Steinle and other similar cases. Steinle was shot and killed on a pier in San Francisco, which is a sanctuary city. Her alleged killer was released from San Francisco County Jail just weeks before the shooting, despite Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) having issued a detainer for him.

Following the passage of the bills, Trump issued a statement praising them, and he vowed to sign the legislation quickly if it reaches his desk.

“The implementation of these policies will make our communities safer,” Trump said. “Opposing these bills, and allowing dangerous criminals back into our communities, our schools, and the neighborhoods where our children play, puts all of us at risk.”

