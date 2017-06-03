What is happening to California?
June 3, 2017
OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE
First we have the recent push by state prosecutors to charge 86-year-old Edith Knight for making a phone call at a polling place. Then John Burton, chair of the California Democratic Party, flips a double bird at the president of the United States, daring Donald Trump to cut California off from federal funding that is so sorely need by this crazy state. Indeed, should the Golden State be renamed the state of insanity?
State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a champion of the “sanctuary cities”and “sanctuary state” movements, has been determined to put an elderly widow behind bars for making that phone call.
Thankfully, the court just rejected part of Becerra’s case out of hand for the political stunt that it was. Yet he is still more than happy to coddle an oft-convicted felon and illegal immigrant who was deported five times before murdering Kate Steinle in San Francisco last year.
Then just this morning, it was discovered that the boyfriend just arrested for the murder of his Nipomo girlfriend had been deported last August. Will Becerra now come to his rescue? Shouldn’t AG Becerra focus more on prosecuting killers rather than phone callers?
Becerra and Burton are only the latest purveyors of such nonsense. Given such behavior by our state’s political leaders, perhaps California deserves to be cut off from federal funding. To paraphrase a statement made by Joseph Welch during the McCarthy hearings of the 1950s: “Misters Becerra and Burton, have you no sense of decency, sirs?”
Seems the “GOLDEN STATE” has become nothing more than fools gold.
Here is one way the California state legislators are destroying California:
Can California’s Economy Withstand $1.3 Trillion of Debt?
californiapolicycenter.org/can-californias-economy-withstand-1-3…
Thanks for the comments Keith. Right on! What is happening to California is that the socialist progressive Democrats and their union bosses have taken over the State of California.
They have taken control of the education systems, as well as all government entities statewide. They are redistributing the wealth, bankrupting the state, opening the border, and welcoming all and everyone including criminals.
The socialist progressives Democrats are implementing a plan called Agenda 2030. The vast majority of Californians have no clue about this plan. Just go to http://www.un.org and research Agenda 2030. It’s there! Some 289,715 results found for Agenda 2030
We are moving into the New World Order. And California is leading the charge!
Obviously Moonbeam and friends are beginning to show the results of their free spirit and possibly their chemical abuses as they are losing their minds and are going crazy which results in making stupid decisions. No wonder they want California to be a sanctuary state. That way they will not be held accountable when they draw their fraudulent retirements and benefits and move out of California when they become retired or retarded, whichever.
AMEN….. TO THAT.