Woman killed in solo crash near Santa Margarita

June 20, 2017

A 25-year-old Idaho woman died after crashing her Ford pickup truck near Santa Margarita Monday evening.

Around 5:50 p.m., a woman from Rathdrum, Idaho was driving a 2001 Ford F350 northbound on Parkhill Road south of Highway 58 when she drove off the road, and the pickup rolled over, according to the CHP. She suffered blunt force trauma and died of her injuries.

Authorities have yet to disclose her identity.

It is unclear what caused her to drive off the road.

