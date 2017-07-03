Front Page  »  

3 people shot on July 4 in Lompoc

July 5, 2017

Three people attending a Fourth of July cook-out were shot in Lompoc in a possible gang related shooting.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on the 800 block of F Street, a suspect walked up to a group of people and began shooting. The suspect or suspects shot two victims in the face and a third in the arm.

Witnesses report two suspects, one who wore a mask.

The three victims remain hospitalized.

Lompoc police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the department.







One Comment

  1. laftch says:
    07/05/2017 at 5:47 pm

    OMG, You’re kidding, no way!

