6 Central Coast students win spots on state rodeo team

July 2, 2017

Six high school students from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties qualified to participate in the National High School Finals Rodeo to be held in Gillette, Wyoming in mid-July.

More than two dozen high school students from the area participated in the California High School Rodeo Association finals earlier this month. The top five point earners in each event qualified to compete in Wyoming.

District 7 members who have accepted their qualification and will be a part of the California team heading to the nationals:

· Tucker Allen, Nordoff High School in Ventura County – steer wrestling

· Taite Stickler, San Luis Obispo High School – steer wrestling and boys’ cutting

· Ethan Usher, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School – light rifle

· Maggie Usher, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School – pole bending

· Kathryn Varian, Paso Robles High School – pole bending

At the state finals, Taite Stickler won as the 2017 state rodeo champion to represent California at the July 16 through July 22 World Championship High School National Finals in Wyoming. Ethan Usher won as state champion in the light rifle completion.

