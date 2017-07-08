Alamo Fire rages burning 6,000 acres

The fast moving Alamo Fire doubled in size Friday night to 6,000 acres. The fire was 10 percent contained Saturday morning.

The fire ignited Thursday afternoon off Highway 166 near the Twitchell Reservoir in San Luis Obispo County. It has since moved to the southeast leading to mandatory evacuations for Blazing Saddle Drive, White Rock Lane, Tepusquet Road and Colson Canyon Road, in Santa Barbara County.

Firefighters anticipate northwest winds pushing the blaze towards the Tepusquet Canyon Saturday afternoon area where numerous homes and structures are located.

No structures have burned, many are threatened and approximately 300 people have been evacuated.

