Alleged prostitute charged with SLO strong arm robbery

July 16, 2017

San Luis Obispo police arrested two people from Sacramento on Saturday for an alleged strong-arm robbery.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the victim went to meet Anetta Eaton, 24, at a hotel room in the 1600 block of Calle Joaquin, police said. Tierre Washington, 23, then walked in on the victim and Eaton and robbed the victim.

The victim ran from the room and called 911. When officers arrived, Eaton and Washington were gone.

A few hours later, police found Eaton and Washington in a room at the Motel 6 on El Camino Real in Atascadero. Police arrested the suspects for robbery and conspiracy and booked them into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Eaton also faces a prostitution charge.

Loading...