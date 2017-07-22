Bicyclist killed by train in Goleta

July 22, 2017

A bicyclist wearing headphones was hit and killed on July 20 by an Amtrak passenger train in Goleta.

Shortly before noon, 51-year-old Edmund Alexander Backus was riding his bike on La Patera Lane near the train station when he was hit from behind by a northbound train. The conductor blasted the horn repeatedly but Backus appeared not to notice.

The engineer, who was already slowing down for a stop, applied the emergency braking system but was unable to avoid hitting Backus.

