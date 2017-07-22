Bicyclist killed by train in Goleta
July 22, 2017
A bicyclist wearing headphones was hit and killed on July 20 by an Amtrak passenger train in Goleta.
Shortly before noon, 51-year-old Edmund Alexander Backus was riding his bike on La Patera Lane near the train station when he was hit from behind by a northbound train. The conductor blasted the horn repeatedly but Backus appeared not to notice.
The engineer, who was already slowing down for a stop, applied the emergency braking system but was unable to avoid hitting Backus.
I see now. I checked other sources and this article in correct. He was riding on the tracks.
http://www.keyt.com/traffic/bicyclist-killed-by-train-as-he-rode-along-train-tracks-in-goleta/590636815
“He was riding on the tracks.”
Wow. You just can’t fix stupid.
I don’t get it. I just looked at a map for where La Patera and the railroad track get close to each other in Goleta. It runs parallel for a shot distance, and does not cross it. I don’t see how he could be close enough to the train if he was actually on the road.
Here’s a Google map of the street:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/N+La+Patera+Ln,+Goleta,+CA+93117/@34.4376755,-119.8454295,352m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x80e940f091d1c93b:0xc290c8da585b4c20!8m2!3d34.4586397!4d-119.845151