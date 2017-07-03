Cal Poly student crowned Miss California

A Cal Poly student now holds the crown of Miss California after winning the state pageant held in Fresno on Saturday.

Jillian Smith, 22, is a broadcast journalism senior at Cal Poly who comes from Grass Valley. Smith won the title of Miss Yosemite Valley prior to competing in the statewide event.

At the Miss California competition, Smith performed a piano piece as part of a talent contest. She also donned a bikini and other outfits. After hearing her name announced as the winner, Smith nearly fell to the floor in shock.

Smith has been competing in Miss California events for six years. Saturday’s pageant was the first time she won a competition. Smith now moves on to the Miss America event, which will take place in September.

Regardless of the outcome of the national pageant, Smith will represent California for the course of the next year. Part of her mission will be to expand “dude. be nice.” — a project launched by an apparel company to make people feel appreciated.

