Cayucos Fire Department preparing to dissolve
July 7, 2017
More than a year following the failure of a tax measure aimed to preserve the Cayucos Fire Department, the agency is now in the process of dissolving. San Luis Obispo County is expected to take over control of the fire department.
For years, the Cayucos Fire Protection District has been faced with funding and staffing issues. Cayucos firefighters receive some compensation but are considered volunteers by state standards. The agency also has a contract with Cal Fire, which was eating up an increasing amount of the fire department’s budget.
In June 2016, Cayucos voters rejected a tax measure to fund a full-time fire department. The ballot measure was widely seen as a last chance opportunity to save the agency.
On Thursday, the Cayucos fire board decided to send an application to SLO County to absorb the coastal fire department. The county is expected to accept the application, triggering negotiations on the future composition of the firefighting agency.
In addition to the board moving to dissolve the department, Cayucos Fire Chief Mike Minetti also announced his retirement on Thursday.
This is yet another example of the State trying to pay for their unfunded employee expenses. They are using CalFire as revenue procurement (Remember when they started charging rural people extra money?). It sounds like CalFire put the squeeze on Cayucos too.
I have managed the transformation of three fire departments from volunteer to paid … while there are some problems with volunteer departments the are more community minded than the full time paid departments. This is not to say that full time fire departments don’t perform when called upon it is that as mercenaries their heart just isn’t into it.
Stupid,
The costs could not possibly be as high as having the state run the show…
The citizens will be in for a surprise when they get the bill for the state fire fee.
With Cayucos busting at the seams with business and high price housing, now they can’t afford their fire department? I’ll need to ask Bruce Gibson, what benefit County funds for Cayucos will have for the other districts in the county? I smell Cayucos Fire Department mismanagement being rewarded for political gain. I would not allow the take over without guaranteed full compensation, including future mandates, from the Cayucos property owners.
It’s a little more complicated than that, there wasn’t enough money to mismanage!!!
Cayucos had a quaint little well run Fire Department, made up of mainly volunteers, ran on almost nothing. Then Proposition 13 hit, small districts like this were frozen at the level of revenue when the Proposition took effect. Any new level of revenue would need a vote of the taxpayers, the Fire Department put it on the ballot for a vote, the community didn’t pass it:(
By dissolving the Fire District, the County automatically become responsible for providing fire services.
The question is, what amount of services will be provided, surely nothing like the quality of service they are used to:(
Property taxes go up 2% a year, when a house is sold the purchase price is taxes 1% annual base and 2% increase annually, and new construction (some hotel/motels) of homes and remodel also get reevaluated. Please don’t put this on Prop 13 which was going out of control for the homeowners and needed to be imposed so people could keep their homes. If the people thought their Fire Dept was so great why didn’t they impose a tax to keep?
Prop 13 created fat government because as prices went through the ceiling so did the tax revenue. Prop 13 complainers, just can’t stand the minority that chose to govern their future by having a long term relationship with their home. As for the title, “Fire Department” the reality is it should be called “First Responder Department” and maybe your health insurance or vehicle insurance should pay the costs. When you think about the hefty insurance premiums we pay for structures and the number of house that actually burn down these days, I say it’s time to revisit the insurance industry and how we fund our First Responders.