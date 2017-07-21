Fire burns 47 acres on Nipomo Mesa

July 21, 2017

A fire burned 47 acres on the Nipomo Mesa on Thursday. Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of the blaze, but they have yet to reach full containment.

At approximately 2:43 p.m., the fire broke out off of Zenon Way, according to Cal Fire. The blaze, which officials dubbed the Zenon Fire, spread through heavy vegetation in the area.

As of Friday morning, the Zenon Fire is 70 percent contained. Firefighters will mop up what is left of the blaze throughout the day.

The fire threatened some homes in The Estates community within the Black Lake Village. Authorities issues evacuation orders on Thursday, but lifted them later in the day.

Several firefighting agencies are assisting Cal Fire with extinguishing the blaze.

#Zenonfire (update) corrected acreage by ground GPS is 47 acres now 40% contained. Acreage growth due to heavy veg and poor vis from the air pic.twitter.com/FtYhWmiZlM — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 21, 2017

Loading...