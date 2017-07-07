Fleeing couple caught in Fresno after evading officers in SLO County

July 7, 2017

A 25-year-old man who had felony warrants out for his arrest in Fresno County and a pregnant girlfriend at his side led officers on a high-speed chase from Morro Bay to Atascadero on Wednesday. The fleeing couple managed to evade officers in SLO County, but upon returning to Fresno County, they were taken into custody. [KSBY]

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers attempted to pull Jared Singleton Anderson over on a misdemeanor warrant. Anderson failed to stop initiating the chase on Kern Avenue in Morro Bay.

Early on in the chase, Anderson allegedly tried to ram a patrol car. He then entered Highway 1 heading in the wrong direction and was weaving between oncoming traffic.

Anderson drove eastbound on Highway 41, hitting speeds as high as 90 mph. Police called off the chase as Anderson entered areas affected by the recent Highway 41 mudslide.

The suspect and his girlfriend, who was six to eight months pregnant, abandoned their vehicle in the Atascadero area. They were reportedly spotted running down a trail in the 14600 block of Old Morro Road West.

Officers located the vehicle, and a CHP helicopter hovered overhead, but police did not find the suspects.

On Thursday, authorities tracked down Anderson while he was driving in the Fresno area. A Fresno Police Department special response team arrested Anderson as well as his girlfriend.

Morro Bay police are now seeking a new warrant for Anderson’s arrest on charges of felony evasion, reckless endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Loading...