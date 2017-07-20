Former Arroyo Grande teacher sues student she had sex with

July 20, 2017

A former Arroyo Grande High School culinary arts teacher who is currently in jail for having sex with an underage student has filed a lawsuit against the teen with whom she had intercourse. The former teacher alleges the teen defamed her. [Tribune]

In April, Tara Stumph, 36, pleaded no contest to charges of sexual intercourse with an underage student and received a six-month jail sentence. She began serving the sentence on May 1.

Following her conviction, Stumph’s teaching license was revoked. She will not, though, be required to register as a sex offender after getting out of jail.

Earlier this year, the victim’s family filed a suit against Stumph and the Lucia Mar Unified School District. The suit alleges Stumph had a relationship with another underage student prior to the one for which she was charged. Administrators ignored complaints about Stumph’s initial relationship with a student, according to the suit.

Stumph has since filed a counterclaim that alleges the victim defamed her to various classmates, relatives and other members of the community. The victim’s statements damaged her career and reputation, Stumph argues in her lawsuit.

The former teacher is suing for indemnity for any judgements against her, as well as civil damages and legal costs.

