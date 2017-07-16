Former Compton employee admits $3.7 Million Embezzlement

July 15, 2017

The former deputy treasurer for the City of Compton pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his theft of more than $3.7 million of city funds. He faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Salvador Galvan, 47, took $3,721,924 from the City of Compton from May 2010 through Dec. 2016

Galvan, who worked in the Compton Treasurer’s Office for more than 20 years, was responsible for tallying the cash received by the city as payment for parking tickets, business licenses and other fees. After the cash was counted, Galvan prepared the money for deposit into a city bank account.

Galvan then skimmed cash from the daily receipts on numerous occasions, sometimes taking as much $8,000 per day.

Galvan has agreed to forfeit to the government the remaining proceeds of his embezzlement, which includes cash and cars purchased with the stolen money. He has also agreed to pay restitution to the City of Compton as ordered by the court.

In conjunction with Galvan’s guilty plea, his wife – Rosa Maria Galvan – was charged with money laundering related to the embezzled funds. She pleaded guilty to that charge yesterday as well and will also be sentenced on November 3, 2017.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel O’Brien, Deputy Chief of the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section.

