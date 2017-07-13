Former Grover Beach officer’s dogs chased mailman before deadly attack

July 13, 2017

Hours before fatally attacking a 64-year-old man and seriously injuring an 85-year-old woman, the dogs belonging to former Grover Beach police officer Alex Geiger broke loose and chased a mailman, according to a court filing. Around the same time, neighbors were trying to contact the officer to confront him about his out-of-control dogs.

On Dec. 12, Geiger’s Belgian Malinois and German shepherd chewed through a fence and attacked David Fear and Betty Long. Fear died shortly after the attack, while Long survived with a broken pelvis and a broken shoulder. Long returned home earlier this year after undergoing a shoulder replacement and spending time in a rehab facility.

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services personnel euthanized the Belgian Malinois, which was determined to be the more aggressive dog. After initially letting Geiger keep the German shepherd, animal services personnel confiscated the dog but did not euthanize it.

Geiger, 25, is facing a charge of felony involuntary manslaughter and two felony counts of owning a dog trained to attack while failing to exercise ordinary care. He faces up to three years and eight months in prison.

Following the deadly attack, investigators took reports on the incident, which have now surfaced in court filings. One of the reports was written by Grover Beach police Sgt. Juan Leon, who stated he was the first officer on the scene.

Leon wrote that he found Long and Fear lying on the sidewalk with severe injuries. Leon got out of his patrol car with his shotgun and was calmly approached by Neo, the Belgian Malinois. Neo rubbed his muzzle on Leon’s leg and sat down.

The German shepherd, which did not have any blood on it, wandered off. Geiger, who was on duty at the time, arrived at the scene and secured both dogs inside his house.

While waiting for paramedics to arrive, Fear told Leon to help Long prior to assisting him, according to the police report.

Animal Services Director Eric Anderson, who has faced criticism for his handling of the investigation, likewise wrote a report. Anderson’s report states a neighbor said he saw two dogs run off Geiger’s property earlier in the day and chase a mailman.

Anderson interviewed the mailman, who said he was making his rounds in his truck when both dogs began to chase him and bark aggressively. The mailman said one of the dogs was particularly aggressive and was jumping on his truck trying to get at him. The dogs ended the chase after the mailman rolled up his windows and drove off.

During his investigation, Anderson interviewed Bret Inglehart, the coordinator of the Exeter Police Department K9 unit. Before coming to Grover Beach, Geiger served in the Exeter Police Department K-9 unit, along with with Neo, a police dog at the time.

Inglehart said Neo performed and trained well and met expectations. But, Inglehart said Geiger was taught that K9s must be in a locked crate or kennel when they are not under the direct supervision of their handler.

Anderson’s report stated Geiger had an empty 8-foot-by-6-foot metal wire kennel in his backyard. Geiger’s property also had a wood and lattice fence, which contained two splintered planks that were broken at the ground level. There were large, muddy paw prints visible on the fence.

Six of seven neighbors the animal services director interviewed said they were hounded by barking day and night after Geiger moved in. Geiger seemed to be away from the home for up to three days at a time, the neighbors said.

A next-door neighbor said the dogs were often going nuts and jumping on the fence in an out-of-control manner. That neighbor spoke with others, who as a group, decided to confront Geiger. But, they did not manage to reach Geiger before the attack, Anderson’s report states.

