Grover Beach police identify man shot and killed by officers

July 18, 2017

The Grover Beach Police Department has identified the man whom officers shot and killed last week as Kenneth Alan Eustace, 58. An obituary published by a Grover Beach funeral home states Eustace suffered brain trauma earlier this year.

Likewise, the police department has released the names of the two officers involved in the shooting. They are Sgt. Juan Leon, an 18-year veteran of the Grover Beach force, and officer Matthew Monteiro, who has been with the police department for 17 months.

Leon and Monteiro arrived at a home in the 1000 block of Brighton Avenue on the night of July 12, in response to a call made by a woman whom Eustace was trying to ask out.

When the officers arrived, they found Eustace armed with a blunt object in front of the home, police said. Police have still yet to reveal what the object was.

The policemen then deployed a Taser, but it had no effect on the suspect.

Eustace continued to threaten the officers and charged toward them with the weapon in a threatening manner, police said. The officers then shot him.

A woman who identified herself as Maribella, said Eustace repeatedly tried asking her out prior to the shooting. Maribella told him she was not ready to have a relationship. Eustace was then calling, “Maribella, open the doors,” she said.

At one point, Maribella opened the door, but her roommates immediately closed it. After the roommates shut the door on Eustace, he got mad and started hitting things, Maribella said.

An obituary published by the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel said Eustace had seemed to find peace and security, living in a small home in Grover Beach near the library. But following Eustace’s brain injury, he “descended rapidly into paranoia and survival mode.”

“There are times when something happens that seems random and unjustified by events that passed only a brief time before,” the obituary states.

A Grover Beach police investigation is ongoing. Both officers involved in the shooting remain on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

