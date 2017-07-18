Has CalCoastNews been taken over?
July 18, 2017
Rumors that San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill, blogger Aaron Ochs and/or Charles Tenborg have taken over CalCoastNews are false.
On June 19, Charles Tenborg registered an LLC that appears to be affiliated with operating CalCoastNews. After Tenborg registered the LLC, “CalCoastNews/SLOUncovered.com” Ochs again claimed on line that CalCoastnews had been taken over.
“CalCoastNews has a new owner,” Ochs wrote on July 17. “In the end, the victory is ours.”
But Tenborg’s LLC has nothing to do with the operations or ownership of CalCoastNews.
Questions have come up about whether this is an attempt to trick readers into believing that the content on the site is not genuine CalCoastNews reporting. An even more serious concern is whether people who comment on the site are being tricked into revealing their identities when they post comments critical of San Luis Obipso County officials.
CalCoastNews continues to protect the personally identifying information of the people who have posted on CalCoastNews.
Following Tenborg’s filing, multiple commenters, readers and sources voiced concerns that their private information could lead to online harassment. On Facebook, Mathew Kaney questioned why CalCoastNews had not informed the public about Tenborg’s alleged takeover.
“Attention/caution: CalCoastNews is now under the ownership of Charles Tenborg,” Kaney wrote. “Aaron Ochs, who of course denies being part of any conspiracy to harm CCN, is now gloating about how the conspiracy he was part of (victory belongs to “us”) was victorious. So happy to live in a country where there is no justice whatsoever anymore.”
Rest assured that CalCoastNews remains an independent news source.
If the material published by Ochs were put under the scrutiny of an impartial jury (not suggesting a specific context in which this would happen, just a hypothetical) the whole situation would turn on him in a heartbeat. Any reasonable person can see that far from being someone who is objectively reporting on the facts, he is a vicious, vindictive individual with a clear agenda to destroy Karen Velie. The audacity of his hypocrisy is astounding. I think that the quote that I cited above is one of many that, should he ever be subjected to the judicial process, will come back to haunt him. I don’t wish misfortune on anyone, but I would not be particularly sympathetic should that day come. Nor would I gloat on his downfall with the glee that he celebrates hers. He is a twisted individual blinded by hatred.
All of that, and Aaron’s narrow-minded world view prevents him from seeing there are numerous possibilities. Instead, he ignorantly concludes there is only one—which is ALWAYS the one that fits his hateful false agenda.
Calling himself a journalist is beyond laughable. He has zero integrity and fails to investigate, ask questions, or leave open possibilities which are beyond his intellectual grasp. This is such a case. There are many, many others in his body of false work.
If CCN was headed by Hill, Ochs and/or other cronies, it would cease to exist.
The problem with this kid Aaron Ochs is, when he is ignorant of the full range of facts and circumstances, he just makes shit up according to what his yellow journalism brain wants to see.
Aaron’s online gossip blog boasts about journalism and integrity to the point of absolute embarrassment in light of the magnitude and frequency of his erroneous presumptions and speculations.
The sad thing about Aaron is he is too inexperienced and uneducated to see his own folly—as are most of his thought-addled followers.
Aaron believes rain causes clouds, and thinks the presence of both is proof. And his inland readers agree. That’s Aaron Ochs fake news in a nutshell.
That kind of behavior from Tenborg makes one wonder if his “win” and claims of innocence are at all legitimate.
Is he not engaging in the very activity that he sued CCN for – defamation, libel, slander – forgive me, I don’t recall the specific charge, but the intent in his case is clear – revenge even after his day in court.
No rational, reasonable, observant person believes for a minute in the claims of innocence from ANY person who reaps huge profits in waste management in general, nor Tenborg specifically