History Center allowing SLO County archives to rot

July 8, 2017

OPINION by KEVIN P. RICE

The History Center of San Luis Obispo County is treating our county history like trash.

Each year, the History Center receives a large public subvention to archive and store historic county documents dating back to the 1800s. This year, the county gave $150,000.

There are hundreds of old leather-bound hand-written journals documenting our county’s roots.

Instead of archiving our county history with the care and dignity it deserves, the History Center tosses these old journals around, stacking them up like trash. The History Center rents an old hovel behind Cuesta College where records are piled like refuse. Weeds and dirt infiltrate the shanty structure exposed to coastal fog and moisture, insects and vermin.

Only a few hundred dollars out of the $150,000 subvention are being used to protect these irreplaceable records.

I contacted the History Center regarding this matter and was immediately met with hostility and anger from board member Bill McCarthy. Instead of concern, McCarthy twice demanded, “Who gave you my name and email address?” No other board member bothered to reply.

It seems Mr. McCarthy and the History Center are concerned with operating without bothersome oversight from the public they are tasked to serve. Protecting history is not a concern.

Clearly, the History Center is misusing tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

I have asked our county clerk-recorder and supervisors to look into this matter. I would like proof that our county’s history is being protected and that taxpayer monies are being properly spent.

Please join me in contacting County Clerk Tommy Gong and our board of supervisors. Ask them to ensure this matter is thoroughly investigated and that subvention dollars are reconsidered. Alternatively, another entity should be found that can properly protect our records.

If you donate to the History Center or know a board member, maybe you can get farther than I. Contact board members at: sandy@microgarage.com, sanctusbells@yahoo.com, pedrokelley@gmail.com, kellymarshall805@gmail.com, billmccarthy1099@gmail.com, zdmckiernan@gmail.com, mcquilkinbill@gmail.com, jordansanfilippo@yahoo.com, slojohn90@hotmail.com, rjsoules@charter.net, phil@hazardcanyon.com.

Loading...