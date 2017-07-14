Man killed by Grover Beach police was trying to score a date
July 14, 2017
Prior to his death Wednesday night, the man who was shot and killed by a pair of Grover Beach police officers was trying unsuccessfully to get a woman to go out with him. [KSBY]
The woman, who identified herself as Maribella, made the 911 call that brought the officers to the scene. Maribella now says she regrets having called the police.
On Wednesday night, the now deceased man came to Maribella’s door in the 1000 block of Brighton Avenue and repeatedly tried asking her out, she said.
Maribella told the man that she was not ready to have a relationship. He was then calling, “Maribella, open the doors,” she said.
At one point, Maribella opened the door, but her roommates immediately closed it. After the roommates shut the door on the man, he got mad and started hitting walls and hitting the fence and other things, Maribella said.
After Maribella called 911, two officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect armed with a blunt object in front of the home, according to the Grover Beach Police Department. The officers tried unsuccessfully to calm the suspect and get him to drop the weapon. The policemen deployed a Taser, but it had no effect on the suspect.
The man continued to threaten the officers and charged toward them with the weapon in a threatening manner, police said. The officers then shot him.
Grover Beach police are currently withholding the identities of the deceased man and the officers. One of the policemen is a sergeant with more than 15 years of service. The other is an officer with less than one year of service.
Both have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the county district attorneys’ office.
Maribella said she wishes she could rewind and bring the man inside her home. He could have been alive, she said.
So they shot Romeo.
You must all be so proud.
But NEVER ask yourselves why men don’t ask you out on a date, since, if it doesn’t work out, you can always get the police to show up, aggravate him some more, and just have the guy permanently offed..
NO THANK YOU, MA’AM.
WE
That is so unbelievably stupid. Sure let the psycho in, he would be alive and you would be dead or in the hospital. Grow up.
Yeah because out of the 10,000 incidents of weirdness and people being overdramatic and desperate and verbally hostile, there is maybe .01 murders. This is a classic case of overreaction by police. I’m not saying let him in, but don’t call people that are going to make EVERYONE’S life shittier.
That’s a tragic story, police get placed in these difficult situations.
The guy sounds like a ticking time bomb. He should have accepted the no and tried sending some flowers…
She did the right thing, had no relationship and now he is gone. Next, just move on, right? Cold as it may sound, regrets are not going to bring him back and then there is the collateral damage to all involved.
He should have just used Craigslist!
Talk about hard up for a date!
Sounds like the police might have saved her from beatings of a future abuser.