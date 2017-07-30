Man stabs woman at Mitchell Park in SLO

July 30, 2017

While trying to stab a man during an altercation at Mitchell Park Friday night, a 37-year-old transient instead stabbed a woman who intervened, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The woman survived the attacked, and officers tracked down the suspect.

Shortly before midnight, officers arrived at the scene and found a female victim who had suffered a stab wound to her arm.

Responders transported the victim to the hospital were she was treated for a non-life threatening injury. Doctors released her a few hours after she entered the hospital.

While officers were arriving at Mitchell Park, a male victim said the suspect, Patrick Michael Egerton, had fled the area on foot. Bicycle officers then tracked down Egerton in the 800 block of Pacific Street.

Officers tried to detain Egerton, but he refused to obey their commands and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, one of the officers sustained minor injuries. That officer later received treatment at the hospital and was released.

Police took Egerton into custody and continued to investigate the incident. Investigators determined Egerton initially tried to stab the male victim, but the female intervened and suffered a stab wound to her arm.

Officers charged Egerton with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of resisting arrest and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Egerton remains in custody with his bail set at $25,000.

Investigators request that anyone who has more information about the stabbing call the police department at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

Loading...