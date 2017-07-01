Missing boy found dead in Santa Barbara County

The body of a missing 5-year-old boy was found near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County on Friday — just days after the boy’s father was charged with murdering him.

After more than two months of searching, officers found the body of Aramazd Andressian Jr. The boy was last seen leaving Disneyland on April 20 with his dad Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35.

Two days later, police found Andressian unconscious in his BMW, which was doused in gasoline and parked in a South Pasadena park. At the time, Andressian Sr. claimed to have no memory of what had happened to his son.

Less than a week later, police arrested Andressian Sr. on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction. But several days later he was released because of insufficient evidence.

Andressian, Sr. and his wife, Ana Estevez, are in the process of a contentious divorce. The pair shared custody of their son.

Last week, investigators found Andressian Sr. in Las Vegas with dyed hair and a shaved beard. He was arrested on charges that he murdered his son.

