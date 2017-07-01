Missing boy found dead in Santa Barbara County
July 1, 2017
The body of a missing 5-year-old boy was found near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County on Friday — just days after the boy’s father was charged with murdering him.
After more than two months of searching, officers found the body of Aramazd Andressian Jr. The boy was last seen leaving Disneyland on April 20 with his dad Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35.
Two days later, police found Andressian unconscious in his BMW, which was doused in gasoline and parked in a South Pasadena park. At the time, Andressian Sr. claimed to have no memory of what had happened to his son.
Less than a week later, police arrested Andressian Sr. on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction. But several days later he was released because of insufficient evidence.
Andressian, Sr. and his wife, Ana Estevez, are in the process of a contentious divorce. The pair shared custody of their son.
Last week, investigators found Andressian Sr. in Las Vegas with dyed hair and a shaved beard. He was arrested on charges that he murdered his son.
this P.O.S. does not even deserve a trial just hand him off to me i will make him regreg what he did, so sad a father would do this to his son , if and when he ever get to the big house he will last about two weeks , good ridance
Prayers for the mother. This has to be hard.