Mom makes breast milk brownies for bake sale
July 23, 2017
Not wanting to make a trip to the store, a mom used her breast milk to make brownies for a school bake sale. After other moms found out and expressed their disgust, the anonymous baker shared her story on Facebook.
“I made brownies for my school bake sale that had breast milk in them,” she wrote. “I didn’t have time to run to the store and didn’t think it was a big deal (some of those kids could use the nutrition let’s be honest). And it wasn’t even that much.”
The baker wrote that another parent found out about the secret ingredient and was “blowing it way out of proportion.” She then asked for advice on social media and received more than 1,000 comments, mostly negative.
OK, first, lets remove the picture in our minds that we all have of a sweet innocent baby nursing at it’s loving, nurturing mother’s breast. And, PLEASE, let us set aside the current political weapons of sexism & misogyny. Breast milk is a bodily fluid.How appropriate do you think it is that people put bodily fluids in bake sale items? I believe there are laws against this.
Next time it will be pot brownies. “I didn’t have any vegetable oil in the house, and I promised I’d bring brownies, so I went ahead and used my stash of hash oil. (some of those kids could use a little mellowing out, let’s be honest)”.