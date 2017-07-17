Officials looking for drowning victim near Oceano Dunes

Search and rescue crews are searching for a swimmer suspected of drowning Sunday night off the Oceano Dunes State Park, according to Cal Fire.

At about 8 p.m., several people reported seeing a swimmer in distress. Multiple agencies including SLO County Fire, Cal Fire, State Parks and the Coast Guard participated in the search Sunday evening.

Rescuers returned to the area Monday morning to continue the search.

