Papp responds to History Center allegations

July 10, 2017

OPINION by JAMES PAPP

It would be hard to imagine a greater concentration of false statements than in Kevin Rice’s recent opinion piece “History Center Allowing SLO County archives to rot.”

First, Rice exaggerates the size of the History Center subvention by almost 50 percent. It is not $150,000, it is a little over $100,000, a fact easy to check for someone who is interested in facts.

Second, Rice states that that the subvention is for archiving and storing historic county documents. It is not. It is for providing (1) “artifacts and exhibits suitable for display and museum services,” (2) “assistance to the county’s department of general services in the development of historical displays, research, and information related to county operated parks and facilities,” and (3) “coordination of services for historical societies, governmental agencies, and foundations.”

All of these things the History Center does eminently well, as can be vouched for by county staff, anyone who runs a historical society in the county, or any of the thousands of museum-goers and hundreds of researchers who use the center every year.

Third, Rice’s accusation that the History Center “tosses” old journals around in a “shanty” is so ludicrous in its hyperbole as to scarcely warrant being addressed. The center has several storage facilities. All are secured from the ten agents of decay that professional curators, conservators, and archivists work against, including the two that Rice has heard of, moisture and pests.

The History Center employs an experienced and professionally qualified staff, and they do their job to professional standards. As Rice is not a conservation professional and has no affiliation with the History Center, he has no means of knowing how any archives should be professionally cared for, let alone how the History Center cares for its own archives. He has never seen them, and he does not refer to a source for his speculations.

Fourth, not a few hundred dollars but tens of thousands are devoted to care of the center’s archives, and this money is donated by people like me, members and supporters of the History Center and members and supporters of the historical societies it assists. Fundraising from grants and individuals has been dramatically increasing because of the sterling reputation the History Center has developed in collections care and the enormous amount of professional help it has provided to other museums and archives in the county.

Fifth, Rice’s accusation that the History Center is misusing ten of thousands of taxpayer dollars is one he provides no evidence for, making it conveniently impossible to correct. The center and its expenditures are overseen by a board elected by its members and by county staff through an annual report. The forty cents that county government contributes to the History Center per member of the county population is a fraction of the center’s budget and a considerable bargain considering the services the center provides to communities throughout the county.

Rice’s attempt to use CalCoastNews to incite harassment of individual History Center board members on an issue about which he is not in possession of a single accurate fact is not worth dignifying with a response.

James Papp is the president of the Friends of the Jack House and the chair of the City of San Luis Obispo Cultural Heritage Committee.

