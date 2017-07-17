Paso Robles police make seven arrests at drug house

July 17, 2017

Paso Robles police officers paid a visit to a drug house during a probation compliance check Sunday morning, according to the city’s police department. [KSBY]

Around 9:40 a.m., while conducting the probation check at a home in the 1000 block of Niblick Road officers found a quarter ounce of methamphetamine, three grams of heroin, scales and packaging materials. Police arrested seven out of the 11 people at the house and booked each of the suspects in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The following suspects were arrested on the following charges:

Troy Cantrell, 50, the homeowner, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance and maintaining a drug house.

Anthony Blum, 30, was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drugs for sale.

Dancene Cardoza, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicole DeYoung, 35, was charged with having an outstanding warrant.

Jason Hall, 30, was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Wendy Lyons was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dana Dunn, 37, was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

