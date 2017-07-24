Passenger dies in DUI crash near Creston

A person died Sunday afternoon in a crash north of Creston on Creston Road near Highway 41, according to the CHP.

The driver of a Ford SUV allegedly wrecked the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, killing the lone passenger and injuring himself. Deputies booked Eusebio Ruizluis, 31, in San Luis Obispo County Jail after he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ruizluis is charged with vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI causing bodily injury and driving with a BAC of .10 percent or more causing bodily injury, according to the county sheriff’s office website. Ruizluis remains in custody with his bail set at $100,000.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim.

