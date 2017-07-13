Pedestrian hit and killed on outskirts of SLO

A driver struck and killed a 42-year-old man Wednesday night on Foothill Boulevard just outside the San Luis Obispo city limits. [KSBY]

Shortly after 10 p.m., a person driving near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and O’Connor Way struck a pedestrian who was in the middle of the road. Police say the driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian.

CHP officials are conducting an investigation into the collision. Authorities have yet to release further details.

Wednesday’s crash was the second time in a year and a half that a pedestrian was killed in that area. Last February, a distraught 23-year-old man was struck and killed near the same intersection while running from his home on O’Connor Way.

