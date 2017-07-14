Pedestrian killed in SLO may have been intoxicated

The California Highway Patrol has identified a Grover Beach man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed Wednesday night on Foothill Boulevard just outside the San Luis Obispo city limits.

Kevin Jourdan, 42, may have been under the influence of alcohol when the collision occurred, according to the CHP. Jourdan’s body had a strong odor of alcohol.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Los Osos resident Lucas Munos, 22, was driving southbound on Foothill Boulevard at 50 to 55 mph. Jourdan, who was wearing dark clothes, ran in front of Munos’ vehicle at the last minute, according to the CHP.

The crash occurred in the middle of the southbound lane near the intersection with O’Connor Way. Munos did not have time to apply the brakes, investigators said.

Munoz did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

