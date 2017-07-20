Person killed in Atascadero crash
One person died Wednesday in a single-car crash on Highway 41 near Old Morro Road in Atascadero.
Shortly before noon, the victim’s vehicle hit a tree after going off the road. Responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Authorities have yet to release the person’s identity.
It is unclear what caused the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
