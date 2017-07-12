Police arrest four men at alleged SLO drug house

July 12, 2017

San Luis Obispo police arrested four men at a house on Tuesday for alleged drug offenses.

In recent months, police received multiple reports of illegal activity occurring at a house in the 300 block of Tolosa Way. Over the last two weeks, officers conducted an investigation, which ended with the four arrests.

Police arrested Chad Strampe, 21, and Drew Manness, 25, for being under the influence of a controlled substance. Charles Simmons, 34, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and Raymond Arguelles, 32, was arrested for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Officers released all four suspects on citations from the police department. Investigators request that anyone who has information about the crimes call police at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

