Robber delivers blow at SLO post office, then steals mail

July 11, 2017

A 45-year-old man attacked a person retrieving mail at a downtown San Luis Obispo post office on Monday and ran off with some stolen items. But, witnesses tracked the suspect and officers arrested him promptly.

Around 6:18 p.m., Christopher Andrew Caples, whom police describe as a San Luis Obispo transient, approached a person at a post office box at 893 Marsh Street and demanded the victim’s wallet.

After the victim refused, Caples knocked the victim to the ground and rummaged through the open mailbox. He then fled the scene on foot with some of the victim’s mail.

A witness to the robbery followed Caples out of the post office and recovered some of the stolen mail, which was returned to the victim. Another witness followed Caples and directed officers to his location.

Officers detained Caples nearby on Morro Street. Police arrested him for robbery and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Caples remains in custody with his bail set at $30,000. The victim suffered injuries but declined medical attention at the scene.

San Luis Obispo police thank the community members who aided the victim and followed Caples at a safe distance until officers arrived.

