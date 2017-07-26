Skateboarder steals cash from SLO sandwich shop tip jar

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a teen who stole money Monday from inside a tip jar at a sandwich shop on the 300 block of Higuera Street. The suspect is a 16 to 17-year-old white male with blonde hair.

Police are circulating surveillance images of the suspect skating away. He was wearing a black shirt and red baseball cap and was riding a white and red skateboard.

Investigators request that anyone who knows the suspect or saw him in the area contact the police department watch commander.

