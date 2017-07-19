SLO Council gives approval for Grossman’s San Luis Ranch

July 19, 2017

The San Luis Obispo City Council endorsed developer Gary Grossman’s San Luis Ranch project on Tuesday. The proposed development will now go before the SLO County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO), which will consider a request by the city to annex Grossman’s property.

Grossman, a major donor to SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill and Hill’s political allies, owns the former Dalidio ranch that was the center of a longtime development controversy in San Luis Obispo. The ranch is a 131-acre property between Highway 101 and Madonna Road, which is currently located outside the city limits.

Plans for San Luis Ranch include up to 580 homes on 40 acres, as well as 60 acres of organic farming and open space. Grossman is also proposing 200,000 square feet of commercial space, 150,000 square feet of office space and a 200-room hotel.

The homes Grossman plans to build range from 250-square-foot apartments to 2,200-square-foot houses. All of the homes would be constructed on small lots, which would be no larger than 3,200 square feet.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo council voted 4-0 to certify the final environmental impact report for the development and approve a city general plan amendment and other related plans. Likewise, the council started the annexation process by authorizing city staff to submit an application to LAFCO.

Councilwoman Andy Pease recused herself because she had done work for RRM Design Group within the past year. RRM design is serving as Grossman’s project architect.

Unlike Dalidio’s abandoned project, Grossman’s planned development has consistently overcome regulatory hurdles. Previously, the SLO County Airport Land Use Commission set limits restricting the plans of developers, like Grossman, who seek to build high-density housing on the city’s southern edge.

Yet, the last SLO City Council voted to override the commission and allow high-density housing near the airport. Another planned high-density development in the area, the Avila Ranch project, is expected to go before the city planning commission in August.

