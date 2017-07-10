SLO driver racks up three DUI arrests in one week

July 10, 2017

San Luis Obispo police arrested one man for DUI three times in the span of a week, and they are now warning the driver may be back on the road. [Tribune]

Police first arrested Iran Jimenez on June 30 near his home on the 300 block of Elks Lane.

On Thursday, Jimenez allegedly crashed into a parked car in the same block while returning home. Officers then arrested him for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Then on Friday, Jimenez allegedly hit another vehicle at Higuera and Bridge streets, and officers arrested him again.

Following his last arrest, he was booked in jail with his bail set at $5,000. Jimenez is not not currently listed as being in jail, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

Police say Jimenez is not the registered owner of any of the vehicles he was driving during the incidents. No one suffered injuries during either of the collisions.

Officers ask that residents call 911 if they see Jimenez driving.

Loading...