SLO driver racks up three DUI arrests in one week
July 10, 2017
San Luis Obispo police arrested one man for DUI three times in the span of a week, and they are now warning the driver may be back on the road. [Tribune]
Police first arrested Iran Jimenez on June 30 near his home on the 300 block of Elks Lane.
On Thursday, Jimenez allegedly crashed into a parked car in the same block while returning home. Officers then arrested him for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.
Then on Friday, Jimenez allegedly hit another vehicle at Higuera and Bridge streets, and officers arrested him again.
Following his last arrest, he was booked in jail with his bail set at $5,000. Jimenez is not not currently listed as being in jail, according to the county sheriff’s office website.
Police say Jimenez is not the registered owner of any of the vehicles he was driving during the incidents. No one suffered injuries during either of the collisions.
Officers ask that residents call 911 if they see Jimenez driving.
Three DWI in a week is extreme circumstances.
Where are the rights of law abiding citizens? This is INSANITY!
Do we have to wait until he kills someone for the authority’s to be able detain this man more than a hot minute?
Oh, that’s right…even killing someone will get you a pass if you’re an illegal in a sanctuary city…never mind.
California only requires a minimum of $5000 property damage coverage and for those who buy enough insurance to protect the other guy don’t forget to buy uninsured motorist insurance too.
Listen….when will people finally admit and acknowledge that we as a society just don’t care about drunk driving deaths. Bla bla bla…everone wants to pay lip service but the facts say the elected officials are simply ok with the drunk driving deaths. More important to the politicians and law enforcement is pension benefits and Santuary cities!
Until we admit and accept the Truth….we can fix it.
Driving impaired and/or distracted is an ugly problem. The notion of blood alcohol limits basically state that there is a safe amount of alcohol to drink and still drive. It makes no sense. Anytime they try to change that limit, the bar/restaurant lobby opposes it. The only difference between killing someone with a car and killing someone with a gun are the associated penalties.
Why isn’t this guy in jail? My first thought is that he is an illegal alien, and this is a sanctuary county.
Illegals get drunk, and drive, you are safe ye-ha! The cops won’t touch you because their superiors have told them hands off.
I think I might just move to Mexico, renounce my US citizenship, slip back across the border, and enjoy committing crimes unscathed, and privileged, protected by the political correctness that is destroying our country from within.
What the hell! WTF is wrong with our police force?
This cracks me up: “Officers ask that residents call 911 if they see Jimenez driving.” Why, so they can let him go again. What will they do next time, set the bail at $6,000?
If he kills someone the police dept should be sued.
It’s not up to the cops. Take it up with the legislature.
Amazing, you would think that at least on the 2nd one they would hold him. And only 5k bail for #3? I imagine spitting on the sidewalk would garner most of us a bigger bail.
3 duis, not driving his own car, hitting other cars, hit and run, 5k…
What a chaotic ‘legal system’ we have.
Bail is supposed to be to ensure the person shows up in court, not a punishment. Short of extreme circumstances everyone is allowed bail. Major crimes have higher bails as someone is more likely to try to head across a border if they are looking at 10-20 years rather than 4-5 months. OTOH, with the additional charges, he could be looking at some real time if convicted of all of them and an incrementally higher bail would make sense.