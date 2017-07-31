South County sanitation district chief announces resignation

July 31, 2017

The administrator of the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District announced he will resign on Aug. 3. [Cal Coast Times]

Gerhardt Hubner has come under fire in recent months as the district has launched several personnel investigations, which have resulted in skyrocketing legal costs. The investigations have included probes into alleged racism and code of conduct violations by Hubner, alleged threats made by the sewage plant chief operator and an alleged Brown Act violation by a district board member.

Additionally, there is a pending Department of Fair Employment and Housing investigation into Hubner. Also, the state water board twice admonished Hubner and is expected to issue a fine against the district due to an April 2017 environmental violation.

District board member Jim Hill said the investigations Hubner has launched have come at a cost of more than $100,000 to ratepayers. As the investigations have mounted, the sanitation district’s finances have plunged into the red.

Hubner was hired in March 2016. He receives more than $16,000 a month in salary and benefits.

The sanitation district board, which is scheduled to meet on Aug. 2, is slated to hire former interim administrators Paul Carp and Rick Sweet to fill Hubner’s role while a search is conducted for a new administrator.

Read the entire article on Cal Coast Times.



Loading...