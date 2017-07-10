Supervisor Adam Hill excoriates Democratic leadership

July 10, 2017

By KAREN VELIE

In a scathing email to a San Luis Obispo County Democratic party group list, Supervisor Adam Hill has charged Democratic legislators with “taking bribes” and failing to support local elected officials.

Specifically, Hill takes issue with state legislatures not supporting his side on the controversial Air Pollution Control District’s dust rule. The rule requires state parks to reduce the particulate matter blowing from the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area or face fines of $1,000 per day.

The rule is based on a contested study that concluded off-road vehicle activity on the dunes has caused an increase in particulate matter blowing to the Nipomo Mesa.

Hill then refers to Sen. Bill Monning and California Secretary for Natural Resources John Laird as hacks, noting their refusal to support his agenda.

Hill’s July 10 email:

“This column lays out just the latest reason why our Dem legislature is NO friend to our local governments–they take bribes from corporations to pre-empt our control.

“If you saw the Tribune’s Sunday column about the Mesa dunes dust issue and the lack of outrage — this too is another example. We have been dismissed by John Laird who doesn’t want to act to control his own agency, nor will Bill Monning go anywhere near the issue. Thanks, heroes!

“If we were to list the number of issues on which the legislature does something to hurt or nothing to help local governments, we might stop spending so much time worshiping these hacks.

“(I hope this doesn’t make Pat Harris to purge me yet again from this list-serve…)

“http://www.latimes.com/ politics/la-pol-sac-skelton- telecom-att-verizon- california-bill-20170710- story.html”

For more than a year, Hill has touted himself as the heir-apparent for Monning, who was elected to a second and final term in 2016. Former Democratic nominee for State Assembly Stew Jenkins questions if Hill’s latest tirade reflects a change in party support.

“It is a sign that legislative leaders have passed over Mr. Hill in favor others to run for the state Senate seat held by Bill Monning,” Jenkins said.

