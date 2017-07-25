Victim of Creston DUI crash identified

July 25, 2017

The California Highway Patrol has identified a 28-year-old Shandon man as the person killed when an intoxicated driver wrecked an SUV near Creston on Sunday.

Artemio V. Pacheco died in the crash, while the driver, 31-year-old Eusebio Ruizluis of Shandon, survived with minor scrapes and cuts. Deputies booked Ruizluis into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

At about 4:48 p.m. on Sunday, Ruizluis was driving a 2000 Ford Expedition northbound on Creston Road north of Highway 41 at an unknown speed. Ruizluis made an unsafe turning movement toward the east shoulder of the road, lost control and rolled over multiple times, according to the CHP.

The SUV came to a rest on its wheels on the east shoulder of the road. Responders arrived at the scene and pronounced Pacheco dead. Pacheco died of blunt force trauma.

Officers investigated the crash and arrested Ruizluis for felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Ruizluis was also charged with driving with a BAC of .10 percent or more causing bodily injury, according to the county sheriff’s office website. He remains in custody with his bail set at $100,000.

