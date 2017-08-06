6 fabulous summer recipes

August 10, 2017

So many fabulous dishes. Find the perfect season fruit and vegetable recipes with a little help from Spencer’s Fresh Markets in Morro Bay and Santa Maria.

No-Bake Peach Yum Yum

Ingredients:

1 1/2 c. graham cracker crumbs

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

pinch ground cloves

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened

1/2 c. + 3 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

2 c. whipping cream

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 (21 oz.) can peach pie filling

Directions:

1. Prepare crust: In a bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, cinnamon, and ground cloves. Add melted butter and blend with a fork until crumbs are moistened. Set aside 2 tbsp. of crumbs to sprinkle on the top.

2. Press crumb mixture into the bottom of a 9 by 9-inch pan sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.

3. Prepare filling: With an electric mixer, cream together softened cream cheese and 1/2 cup sugar until smooth. In a separate bowl, whip the whipping cream, 3 tbsp. sugar, and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form. By hand, mix together whipped cream and cream cheese mixture until well combined.

4. Assemble layers: Spread a little less than half the whipped cream/cream cheese mixture evenly over the crust. Evenly spread peach pie filling over the whipped cream layer. Top pie filling layer with the remaining whipped cream/cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle the top with the reserved graham cracker crumbs.

5. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

Note: Substitute Cool Whip non-dairy whipped topping for the homemade whipped cream, if you’d like.

Zucchini Cupcakes

Ingredients:

3 large eggs

1-1/3 cups sugar

1/2 cup canola oil

1/2 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon almond extract

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1-1/2 cups shredded zucchini

Frosting:

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup 2% milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 to 2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions:

• Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat first five ingredients. Combine dry ingredients; gradually add to egg mixture and blend well. Stir in zucchini.

• Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool 10 min. before removing to a wire rack.

• For frosting, combine brown sugar, butter and milk in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, one to two minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Cool to lukewarm.

• Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar until frosting reaches spreading consistency. Frost cupcakes. Yield: about 1-1/2 dozen.

Slow Cooker Rhubarb Strawberry Sauce

Ingredients:

4 cups sliced fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed (about 10 stalks)

4 cups fresh strawberries (about 1-1/4 pounds), halved

1-1/2 cups sugar

1/4 cup water

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup cornstarch

3 tablespoons cold water

Vanilla ice cream

Directions:

In a 3-qt. slow cooker, combine the first six ingredients. Cook, covered, on low 4-5 hours or until rhubarb is tender.

In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and cold water until smooth; gradually stir into sauce. Cook, covered, on low 30 minutes longer or until thickened. Serve with ice cream. Yield: 5 cups.

Editor’s Note: If using frozen rhubarb, measure rhubarb while still frozen, then thaw completely. Drain in a colander, but do not press liquid out.

Hot and Cold Chicken and Spinach Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb. boned, skinned chicken breast halves

12 oz. baby spinach leaves rinsed and crisped

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tbsp. drained canned capers

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 red onion (about 6 oz.), peeled and thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, rinsed, stemmed, and cut in half

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Rinse chicken and pat dry. Slice crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick strips.

2. Put spinach in a large, shallow serving or mixing bowl. In a small bowl, mix vinegar, 3 tbsp. olive oil, capers, and mustard.

3. Set a 10- 12-inch frying pan over high heat. When pan is hot, add remaining tbsp. olive oil and the chicken. Stir often until chicken is no longer pink in center of thickest part (cut to test), about four minutes. Add onion and garlic and stir until onion begins to soften slightly, about one minute Add vinaigrette and stir until hot, about 30 seconds. Pour over spinach.

4. Sprinkle tomatoes on top and; add mix salt and pepper to taste.

Honey-Lime Berry Salad

Ingredients:

4 cups fresh strawberries, halved

3 cups fresh blueberries

3 medium Granny Smith apples, cubed

1/3 cup lime juice

1/4 to 1/3 cup honey

2 tbsp. minced fresh mint

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine strawberries, blueberries and apples. In a small bowl, whisk lime juice, honey and mint. Pour over fruit; toss to coat. Yield: 10 servings.

Summer Squash Slaw

Ingredients:

2 small yellow summer squash, julienned

2 small zucchini, julienned

1 small sweet red pepper, julienned

1/3 cup sliced onion

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons cider or white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon dill weed

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon celery salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine squash, zucchini, red pepper and onion. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients; mix well. Pour over squash mixture and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate. Serve with a slotted spoon. Yield: 10 servings.

