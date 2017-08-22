Arroyo Grande man joins supervisor race

August 21, 2017

A 31-year-old Arroyo Grande man filed papers last week announcing his intention to challenge San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Lynn Compton for the District 4 seat on the board of supervisors. [Cal Coast Times]

Jimmy Paulding, a recent law school graduate, plans to formally announce his candidacy on Sept. 4 during the County Democratic Party Labor Day picnic in Arroyo Grande, according to a Facebook post. Compton, who won the seat in 2014, is a conservative Republican.

“Hi friends!,” Paulding posted on Facebook. “BIG NEWS: I’m formally announcing my candidacy for the office of SLO County Supervisor (District 4) at the SLO County Democratic Party Labor Day Picnic at Strother Park in Arroyo Grande on September 4th from 11am to 2pm. There will be great speakers and good food and beer. See you there.”

