Atascadero adding low-cost housing for farm workers
August 6, 2017
From low-income farm workers, the Corporation for Better Housing is now accepting applications for apartments at the Knolls at the Avenida in Atascadero.
Located off Avenida Maria in south Atascadero, construction of the first phase of the 86 unit project began in Jan. 2016. Phase one includes 22 two-bedroom units, 24 three-bedroom units and 14 four-bedroom units.
The U. S. Department of Agriculture contributed $3 million to the first phase of the project, in addition to tax credits. The Corporation for Better Housing is a non-profit organization.
The development is touted as the first net-zero-energy project in San Luis Obispo County, meaning the total amount of energy used by the building on an annual basis is roughly equal to the amount of renewable energy created at the development. Solar panels on the apartments are slated to generate enough energy to power the units.
This has little to do with providing housing for farm workers. Its just another grab of taxpayer money. The money is funneled from the Dept of Agriculture through the nonprofit, Corporation for Affordable Housing.
Although the city will promise safeguards to assure that occupancy will meet the mandated restrictions, In the end those restrictions will be ignored just like they were in the case of some of Kelly Gearhart’s low income housing which were occupied by friends and family.
The system is corrupt, but City officials are desperate for revenue, so this is a public money grab just like when they tried to get FEMA money for the rotunda building, claiming 7 million dollars damage to a foundation that was already damaged prior to the earthquake.
Crooked is as crooked does !!!!!!
O’Malley and company are grifters … Plain and Simple.
Once again Mike you are 100% correct. During the hearings for this project there was no mention of farm workers. The city suffers from the lack of any type of income and will do whatever they need to in order to collect their fees to keep up with the 75% of the budget for payroll and to keep paying for the unfunded vacation and sick leave package that McKinney and Reichert put together. This has led to $1.6 million in unfunded costs along with the $18 million unfunded PERS. People in Atascadero should start asking questions and demanding answers before it all caves in. To put it simply, you can’t spend more, the last 12 years, than what you make. At some point they will not even be able to work the books anymore.
Headline: Atascadero adding low-cost housing for gang members.
There are no farms in Atascadero.