B-17 will put affordable housing at risk
August 2, 2017
OPINION by HEIDI HARMON
Please vote NO on this misleading ballot measure. It is unnecessary, ill advised, harmful to every affordable housing program in our city, and could trap the community in costly lawsuits.
The first section of this ordinance attempts to repeal the Rental Housing Inspection Program. It has already been repealed by the council on a 5-0 vote. The city’s residents were very clear in communicating their overwhelming lack of support for this program, and it is not coming back.
The second section sounds harmless. The label of “non-discrimination” is compelling, and sounds easy to support. But it is a trap, because it includes legally unrecognized and legally unclear categories like “income,” “owner or renter,” and “ability to own a home.” These create legal loopholes.
There are lawyers who would take advantage of these loopholes and sue the city over its housing programs. Countless taxpayer dollars would be lost on litigation defending our affordable housing regulations.
These laws help provide housing for workers, seniors, students, low-income residents, veterans, and those struggling to afford housing in San Luis Obispo. For example, under this ordinance even laws that stabilize rent for mobile home parks could be argued as “discrimination” in favor of renters.
This ordinance would dismantle any hope of affordable housing programs in SLO. This may not have been the intent, but it will most certainly be the result.
The writers of this ordinance will argue that it “locks’ into place the end of the Rental Housing Inspection Program. But the program is already dead and gone, we already have anti-discrimination protections, and this ordinance could instead kill off all the city’s housing programs.
If you think San Luis Obispo is expensive now, wait until these programs are taken away. Don’t risk letting this happen.
Please vote NO on Measure B-17.
I DO NOT trust San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon even a little bit, and one only needs to read her persuasive rant to understand she had to have failed basic logic in college. OF COURSE, voters should vote YES on Measure B-17, and Mayor Harmon and City Attorney Katie Lichtig have already lost whatever credibility they previously had over this issue.
I say let’s reject the failed leadership of the SLO Progressives, reject Big Government attempts to barge into our lives, and say NO to more government confiscation of our rights and tax dollars.
This group needs to be taught a lesson, and I hope voters send them the correct message.
Vote YES on Measure B-17
George Bailey
Short piece absent any explanation of how these “legal issues” would occur. Fact: The City repealed the inspection problem unwillingly and under pressure. Fact: The City wants a new inspection program at all costs, for the same reasons, with the staff remaining in place since the repeal. Again, note the exemption of 3 or more unit complexes “because they are inspected by the state”. They aren’t, there are no state inspectors for this purpose. Bigger landlords are trying to squeeze the competition and eliminating the chance that tenants might find a deal for an older house near downtown. ALL tenants have very robust rights under state law and state regulations adopted by the City. If a tenant makes you aware of a substandard condition and you don’t address it good luck in court!
Bill or no bill…ballot measure or no ballot measure Rental Housing Inspection Program or no Rental Housing Inspection Program. There will never be an affordable home or APT in San Luis Obispo CA…..ever. Can we get real now?
Question: Does the Mayor of San Luis Obispo own or rent the place where she lives?
How can you tell when a politician is lying and trying to steal taxpayers money? They are talking and telling you something isn’t needed. Beware, point proven here.
B.S.
Face it, NOT everyone gets to live next to the coast. That land is at a premium.
So, when this city cannot find qualified employees to live or work here, well…one of 2 things are going to happen: 1) there will be a gap, and people will have to start paying their employees more. Like Hawaii does. Or 2) more people are going to squat, like in vehicles, or shove more individuals into current housing illegally.
So….people in SLO Co. can clearly live without cashiers, mechanics, daycare workers, assistants, secretaries….you know, all those jobs that require little to no education.
Right.
The SLO City affordable housing scam NEEDS to be challenged, sued and lose in Court.
It’s time for the Charade of Affordable Housing to be exposed once and for all as nothing but an income redistribution scheme where Big Failed Government gets to steal from Peter to give to Paul.