Bicyclist killed in SLO hit-and-run

August 30, 2017

A car collided with a bicycle in San Luis Obispo late Tuesday night, killing a man who was riding the bike. The driver then fled the scene, and police are now searching for the vehicle and multiple suspects. [KSBY]

Shortly before midnight, the car and bicycle collided on Foothill Boulevard near Ferrini Road. Investigators believe both the driver and bicyclist were traveling eastbound on Foothill at the time of the crash.

One witness who was walking in the area said the vehicle was a four-door sedan, and there were two young females inside. The collision reportedly caused major front-end damage to the car, possibly shattering its windshield.

Authorities closed Foothill Boulevard between Ferrini Road and Cuesta Drive for several hours as detectives probed the scene of the crash.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, nor further information about anyone involved in the collision. Police department traffic experts are investigating the deadly crash.

