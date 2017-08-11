Broadcaster and Cal Poly grad arrested in Denver

August 11, 2017

A radio broadcaster who graduated from the Cal Poly journalism school was arrested Sunday for domestic violence in Denver, Colorado. [CalCoastTimes]

Steffan Tubbs became a national radio anchor for ABC and Fox News after departing the Central Coast. Tubbs has been a regular fixture on the Denver-based AM station KOA’s morning news show for more than 11 years.

Denver police officers arrested Tubbs, 48, shortly before 10 a.m. after he allegedly harassed a victim over a phone. Officers charged Tubbs with domestic violence and disturbance via a phone. It is unclear whether Tubbs is accused of threatening the alleged victim.

“She’s inside the apartment. He does have a conceal and carry permit, usually keeps a 9-milimeter in his car,” a dispatcher said.

Colorado is a mandatory arrest state for domestic violence suspects.

“Certainly saying terrible and harassing things to somebody via text message could be disturbance by telephone. It’s difficult to know the exact words based on the arrest alone. But certainly this was not a friendly hello,” legal expert David Beller said in an interview of Fox 31.

