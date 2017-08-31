Cal Poly student killed in SLO bicycle crash, Los Osos teen arrested

August 31, 2017

A 17-year-old Los Osos girl was driving under the influence of alcohol when she struck and killed a 22-year-old man who was riding his bicycle in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night, according to the city’s police department. The victim of the crash has been identified as Kennedy Love, a landscape architecture student at Cal Poly.

Around 11:30 p.m., the teen’s vehicle struck Love’s bicycle on Foothill Boulevard near Ferrini Road. Following the collision, the teen and a female passenger fled the scene while Love’s body was lying in the street.

Officers arrived shortly afterwards and found Love still in the roadway and not breathing. The officers administered CPR until medics arrived and took over. None of the lifesaving attempts were successful.

Police investigators found two witnesses who said they saw a vehicle enter the nearby Panda Express parking lot with damage to the front driver’s side window. Two females exited the vehicle and appeared to examine the damage, the witnesses told police.

The females than got back in the vehicle and exited the parking lot onto Ramona Drive. Around 1 a.m., officers located the vehicle, which had been abandoned on Tassajara Drive near Luneta Drive.

Investigators then went to Los Osos and contacted the registered owner of the vehicle. While investigating, detectives identified the driver, who then confessed to driving the vehicle that caused the fatal crash, a police department press release states.

The teen also admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the collision, according to police. Officers arrested the teen for vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run.

Cal Poly is planning a memorial for Love when students return to campus for the fall quarter.

Loading...