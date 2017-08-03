California regulators working on water rules for pot grows

The California State Water Resources Control Board has released draft water regulations for growing marijuana in attempt to reign in the environmental damage that pot farms have caused and prepare for a new wave of legal cannabis grows.

As required by California law, the state water board is developing a regulatory framework for marijuana cultivation. The state board will take public comments on the draft regulations until Sept. 6, and the new rules could be adopted by the end of the year.

The water board’s proposed regulations are intended to ensure that diversion of water and discharge of waste associated with marijuana grows do not harm water quality, aquatic habitat, riparian habitat, wetlands and springs. The regulations also aim to protect the state’s surface water and groundwater supplies.

In addition to regulating water and waste discharge, the proposed regulations also address the use of fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, petroleum products and other chemicals.

The regulations apply to personal grows, as well as both medical and recreational commercial grows. A state commercial cultivation licensing scheme is part of the water board’s regulatory program.

All growers will also be required to operate on private land. It is illegal to grow marijuana on public land.

Furthermore, local agencies in California are adopting marijuana cultivation regulations on top of what the water board is planning.

