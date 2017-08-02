Dan Dow calls Tribune reporting on jail deaths misleading

August 2, 2017

After reading the Tribune’s article, “SLO County Jail is under FBI investigation after 11 inmate deaths,” San Luis Obispo County District attorney Dan Dow called the Tribunes Aug. 1 article misleading and inaccurate. [Cal Coast Times]

In the article, the reporter says that Dow has forwarded multiple complaints about the deaths in the jail to the FBI. Tribune reporter Matt Fountain then links the investigation to a press conference attended by Dow, Sheriff Ian Parkinson and FBI agent Sean Ragan.

“Beware of misleading and sensational news headlines,” Dow said on an Aug. 1 Facebook post. “The timing of and wording of today’s online Tribune article misleads readers to believe that the FBI is suddenly launching a new investigation into the Sheriff’s Office. This is NOT the truth and certainly not new news.

“This afternoon, I asked the Tribune to correct the misleading headline. They declined,” Dow added.

Read entire article at Cal Coast Times.

