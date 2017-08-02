Dan Dow calls Tribune reporting on jail deaths misleading
August 2, 2017
After reading the Tribune’s article, “SLO County Jail is under FBI investigation after 11 inmate deaths,” San Luis Obispo County District attorney Dan Dow called the Tribunes Aug. 1 article misleading and inaccurate. [Cal Coast Times]
In the article, the reporter says that Dow has forwarded multiple complaints about the deaths in the jail to the FBI. Tribune reporter Matt Fountain then links the investigation to a press conference attended by Dow, Sheriff Ian Parkinson and FBI agent Sean Ragan.
“Beware of misleading and sensational news headlines,” Dow said on an Aug. 1 Facebook post. “The timing of and wording of today’s online Tribune article misleads readers to believe that the FBI is suddenly launching a new investigation into the Sheriff’s Office. This is NOT the truth and certainly not new news.
“This afternoon, I asked the Tribune to correct the misleading headline. They declined,” Dow added.
Read entire article at Cal Coast Times.
The Tribune posted a new article that says that the investigation was not started because of Ian Parkinson and that it was started before his press conference. However, the story saying the opposite is still up. Really?
Mr. Dan Dow,
With all due respect, I think most taxpaying citizens understand that SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson NEEDS to be investigated, and taxpayers just shelled out $5 million dollars to the family of a man who died when Parkinson’s underlings left the man locked in a wheelchair for 48 hours straight, without allowing him to stand up or move his limbs.
We need public officials like you to step up and protect the public, not defend the actions of the political class. As you know, the death of that man, and others in custody needs to be investigated, and the Sheriff’s buddies cannot credibly do that.
Although the SLO Tribune may have made a mistake, and they make a lot, that doesn’t change the fundamental issue regarding the abuse of citizens while in law enforcement custody. I personally feel Sheriff Parkinson ought to be charged with manslaughter.
I hope you agree.
George
So it’s not sudden. Is that Dow’s complaint?