Divorce battle ended shortly before Santa Maria murder

August 24, 2017

Just two months after a contentious divorce and custody battle ended, a Santa Maria man shot and killed his ex-wife.

On Monday, Konstantine Morozov shot and killed Natalia Morozova and then fled to the Los Angeles area with their 9-year-old son. But, police tracked down the murder suspect in Los Angeles, where they shot and killed him.

The couple, both from Russia, married in 2012. In 2015, Natalia Morozova filed for divorce and the battle over money and their son began.

On June 15, the divorce was finalized with the couple agreeing to joint custody of their son and that Konstantine Morozov would pay Natalia Morozova $100,000 now and another $100,000 over the next 10 years, as long as Morozova released her part ownership of their house in Orcutt..

However, the couple was due back in court Thursday to resolve a disagreement over the first installment payment of $100,000 and monthly payments toward the second installment of $100,000.

