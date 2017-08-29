Drunk driver pleads no contest to murder of two kids

A man who killed two children while driving drunk on Highway 166 last Labor Day pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree murder. Jerald Brandon Holman, 37, will now receive a sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

On Sept. 5, 2016, Holman, of Bakersfield, was driving westbound on Highway 166 when he crashed head-on into a car carrying a couple from Yucaipa and their two children. All four members of the Yucaipa family suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Two of Holman’s passengers, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were ejected from his car and killed. The children’s mother, Todesha Lewis, 26, suffered minor injuries.

Holman was driving without a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash. He had been sentenced to state prison on three prior occasions.

On Monday, Holman pleaded no contest to a count of felony DUI causing injury in addition to the two murder charges. Holman likewise admitted to three enhancements for causing great bodily injury and one enhancement for injuring multiple victims.

Prosecutors initially filed eight felony charges against Holman. They agreed to drop some of the charges as part of the plea deal.

Holman’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18 in the courtroom of Judge Craig van Rooyen.

