Fact checking SLO County’s jail death narrative

August 29, 2017

While San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson admits to having some responsibility for the death of a mentally ill man at the county jail, he continues to promote a disputed narrative of the events that led to Andrew Holland’s death. [Cal Coast Times]

During a SLO County Board of Supervisor meeting last week, county officials discussed possible changes to jail and mental health policies and procedures. While county officials said they plan to improve inmate care through policy changes, critics questioned the county’s accounting of events and alleged failures to hold staffers responsible.

On Jan. 20, deputies strapped Holland naked in a restraint chair in the jail’s drunk tank where he remained until shortly before his death, two days later. During that time, deputies failed to provide Holland with adequate food and water or allow him to use a restroom.

Nevertheless, county officials have not mounted an investigation or reprimanded staffers accused of torture or neglect in the death of Holland.

Near the end of last week’s board meeting, Super visor Debbie Arnold made a motion to direct staff to explore the possibility of contracting with a private company to provide mental, medical, and dental care to jail inmates. The board unanimously approved the motion.

