Flash flood watch for parts of SLO and Santa Barbara counties

August 2, 2017

Hot, humid weather could bring thunderstorms and flash flooding to portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties today prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Areas under the watch include San Luis Obispo County’s interior valleys, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County mountains, Santa Barbara County mountains and the cities of Paso Robles, Atascadero and Cuyama.

“Copious amounts of monsoonal moisture will continue to stream across Southwestern California through Thursday, according to the weather service. “There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the entire region today and early tonight.”

Because of abundant moisture throughout the atmosphere, there is the potential for intense downpours with any thunderstorms. This brings a risk of flash flooding, especially to interior areas.

Areas near the recent Alamo and Whittier fires are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding as well as mud and debris slides.

Loading...